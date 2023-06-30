Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $528.28 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $528.28 million and $28.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $32.35 or 0.00105414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

