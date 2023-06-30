Yew Poh Leong Sells 2,500 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

FingerMotion Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ FNGR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. FingerMotion, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FingerMotion in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

