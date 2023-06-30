YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.73

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and traded as high as $91.83. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 2,934 shares trading hands.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

