Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.36. 119,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 744,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $842.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,770 shares of company stock worth $11,385,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 69.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 229,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

