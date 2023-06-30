XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,494,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 14,629,640 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

XPeng Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

