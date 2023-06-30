Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,575.01

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $27,575.01 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,968,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,897,411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06404165 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,909.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

