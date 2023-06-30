Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.57 billion and $4,545.41 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,936,967,442 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,716,599 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,921,478,500.889 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org."

