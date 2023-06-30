WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $51.20 on Monday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Get WPP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.