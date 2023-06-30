Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $227.99

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.99 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.80). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.85), with a volume of 670,174 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

