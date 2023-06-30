WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.72

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 196864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
