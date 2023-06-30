WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.72

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 196864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000.

(Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.