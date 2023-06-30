Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

