Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

