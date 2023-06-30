Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $32.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

