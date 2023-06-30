Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 237.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

