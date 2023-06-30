Western Financial Corp CA Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 528,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

