Western Financial Corp CA Invests $647,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

NYSE CMG traded up $14.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,040.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,735.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.