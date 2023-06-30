Western Financial Corp CA Invests $317,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 402,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PPA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 25,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,802. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

