Western Financial Corp CA Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.78. 518,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.76. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

