Western Financial Corp CA Buys 39 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $16.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $953.62. 113,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,619. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.32 and a 200 day moving average of $864.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

