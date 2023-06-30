Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 18,097 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 106,475 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.