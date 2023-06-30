Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 18,097 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
