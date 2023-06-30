WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.46

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.46 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 278886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

WESCO International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

