Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.70. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

