Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth $70,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

