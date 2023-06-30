WAXE (WAXE) Price Down 1.9% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.97 or 0.00154010 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $82,163.24 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

