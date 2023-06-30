Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

