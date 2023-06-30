Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE IR opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

