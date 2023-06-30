Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

