Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

