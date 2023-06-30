Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,244,000 after purchasing an additional 283,941 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

