W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up 6.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.57. 232,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,026. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.