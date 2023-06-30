Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Vroom Stock Performance

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vroom has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 3,502.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

(Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

Featured Stories

