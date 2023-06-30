Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Up 252.1% in June

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vivakor stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Vivakor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

