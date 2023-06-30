Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

