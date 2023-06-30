Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $6.05. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 132,608 shares.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 288,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.