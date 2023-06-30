Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $6.05. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 132,608 shares.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
