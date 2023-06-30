Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 23681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.12.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

