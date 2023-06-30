Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 19,952,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,831,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.