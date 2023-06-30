Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 3%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 323,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 927,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,594,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299,849 shares in the company, valued at $458,594,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,064,950 shares of company stock worth $27,537,719. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.