Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIHK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 47.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Video River Networks Company Profile
