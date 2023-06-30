Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIHK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 47.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets, businesses, and operations in North America. Its target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

