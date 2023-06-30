VIBE Trading Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $343,189.57 and $165.03 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

