Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 822,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,272.0 days.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Viaplay Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.