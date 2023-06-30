Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $354.94

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXFree Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $354.94 and last traded at $354.25, with a volume of 67193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.80 and its 200 day moving average is $315.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

