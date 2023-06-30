Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $354.94

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $354.94 and last traded at $354.25, with a volume of 67193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.80 and its 200 day moving average is $315.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

