Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $348.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.