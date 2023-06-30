Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0945 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.34 million and $105,004.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00358327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.88 or 0.01056797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00541475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00066819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00139599 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,086,785 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.