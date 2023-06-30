Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 314,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 502,606 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

