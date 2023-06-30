Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.85 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $52.85 million and $9.96 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006887 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

