Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,592. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,432 shares of company stock worth $945,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

