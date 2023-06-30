Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

