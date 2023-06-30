Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 945,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.