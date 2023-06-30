Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

