Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. 1,193,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,917. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

